Senior Airman Grant Cozart, a defender with the 105th Base Defense Group, performs a rope climb as part of the qualification test for the Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course at at West Point, New York February 28, 2024. The Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course is a specialized course held in Manaus, Brazil and is designed to train foreign military in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 12:32 Photo ID: 8283401 VIRIN: 240228-F-CK960-7653 Resolution: 1500x2100 Size: 898.94 KB Location: WEST POINT, NY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 105th Defenders Qualify for Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Patrick Espeut, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.