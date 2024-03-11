Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    105th Defenders Qualify for Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course [Image 1 of 7]

    105th Defenders Qualify for Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Grant Cozart, a defender with the 105th Base Defense Group, performs a rope climb as part of the qualification test for the Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course at at West Point, New York February 28, 2024. The Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course is a specialized course held in Manaus, Brazil and is designed to train foreign military in jungle warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Patrick Espeut)

    This work, 105th Defenders Qualify for Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Patrick Espeut, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NYNG
    105th BDG
    Brazilian Jungle Operations International Course

