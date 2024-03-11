Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque Visit 16th Combat Aviation Brigade to Recognize Hard Work and Dedication

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, presents U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan Schnabel, a soldier assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Inf. Div., with a 7th Inf. Div. challenge coin while shaking his hand at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
