    Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque Visit 16th Combat Aviation Brigade to Recognize Hard Work and Dedication [Image 1 of 10]

    Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque Visit 16th Combat Aviation Brigade to Recognize Hard Work and Dedication

    THAILAND

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, presents Ian Jordan, a soldier assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Inf. Div., with a 7th Inf. Div. challenge coin while shaking his hand at Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, Mar. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 12:20
    Photo ID: 8283362
    VIRIN: 240309-A-SJ062-1050
    Resolution: 5436x3624
    Size: 853.72 KB
    Location: TH
    Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque Visit 16th Combat Aviation Brigade to Recognize Hard Work and Dedication
    TAGS

    USARPAC
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    16th CAB
    CG24
    Cobra Gold 2024

