U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque, the 7th Infantry Division command sergeant major, speaks to the soldiers of Task Force Warhawk at Lop Buri, Thailand, Mar. 9, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Bruer, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 12:20
|Photo ID:
|8283388
|VIRIN:
|240309-A-SJ062-1251
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Michelle A. Schmidt, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen J. LaRocque Visit 16th Combat Aviation Brigade to Recognize Hard Work and Dedication [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
