NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) board the ship to simulate fighting a fire, Feb. 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 23:18
|Photo ID:
|8282328
|VIRIN:
|240226-N-OJ208-1103
|Resolution:
|6148x4099
|Size:
|928.23 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT