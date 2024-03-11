Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill [Image 1 of 4]

    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill

    GUAM

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) conduct a fire drill alongside local firefighters onboard Naval Base Guam, Feb. 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 23:18
    Photo ID: 8282326
    VIRIN: 240226-N-OJ208-1031
    Resolution: 6138x4092
    Size: 898.12 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill
    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill
    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill
    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire fighter
    Guam
    Fire Drill
    US Navy
    Emory S. Land

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT