ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) assist in checking for proper wear of firefighting equipment for a fire drill, onboard Naval Base Guam, Feb. 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

