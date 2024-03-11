Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill [Image 2 of 4]

    ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill

    GUAM

    02.26.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Feb. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) assist in checking for proper wear of firefighting equipment for a fire drill, onboard Naval Base Guam, Feb. 26. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Recruit Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 23:18
    This work, ESL Sailors Conduct Pier Side Response to Fire Drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire fighter
    Guam
    Fire Drill
    US Navy
    Emory S. Land

