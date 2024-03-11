Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Residence Collection and Lab Testing [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Residence Collection and Lab Testing

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Duane Morita, laboratory director, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, conducts water sample testing at Environmental Services Laboratory, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 5. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    This work, Navy Residence Collection and Lab Testing [Image 4 of 4], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Water Quality
    Lab Testing
    NCTF-RH

