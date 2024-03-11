Duane Morita, laboratory director, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii, takes notes during water sample testing at Environmental Services Laboratory, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 5. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 20:59 Photo ID: 8282276 VIRIN: 240305-N-MK588-1049 Resolution: 6095x4065 Size: 15.35 MB Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Residence Collection and Lab Testing [Image 4 of 4], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.