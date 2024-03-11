Navy Residence Collection and Lab Testing

Christina Hardtle, a Navy contractor, prepares water sample labels as part of the Navy’s Drinking Water Long-Term Monitoring program in the Makalapa neighborhood in Honolulu, March 5. The ongoing monitoring efforts are part of the Navy’s enduring, long-term commitment to ensure the safety of the environment and public health. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)
