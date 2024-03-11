Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC Bremerton Junior Officer of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4]

    NMRTC Bremerton Junior Officer of the Quarter

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    For professional achievement in the superior performance of his duties while serving as Operations Management Department head for Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, from October 2023 to December 2023, Lt. Shane Garduno was selected as Junior Officer of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2023. This prestigious recognition sets him apart and highlights his superior initiative, exemplary attitude and unwavering commitment to our staff and patients (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 17:42
    Photo ID: 8282021
    VIRIN: 240311-N-HU933-1252
    Resolution: 3011x2126
    Size: 766.6 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Bremerton Junior Officer of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    Junior Officer of the Quarter

