    NMRTC Bremerton Junior Sailor of the Quarter [Image 2 of 4]

    NMRTC Bremerton Junior Sailor of the Quarter

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Douglas Stutz    

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class (Fleet Marine Force) Anthony D. Hernandez was recognized for his outstanding performance of duties while serving as work center supervisor for Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Bremerton’s Medical Homeport, from October 2023 to December 2023. Throughout this period, he consistently performed his duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner, culminating in his selection as Junior Sailor of the Quarter for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. He achieved this distinction by demonstrating exceptional leadership, initiative, and dedication to duty. This prestigious recognition sets him apart as a true professional and personifies the enlisted community’s reputation of high standards of performance and conduct. His enthusiasm and contributions epitomize the Navy Medical Department’s motto, “Medical Power for Naval Superiority” and provide tangible evidence of the vital role that the enlisted community plays in today’s Navy (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

