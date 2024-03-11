NMRTC Bremerton Bluejacket of the Quarter

Hospitalman Carl A. Gallumette was recognized for his outstanding performance of duties while serving as a dental assistant for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department, Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command Bremerton, from October 2023 to December 2023. Throughout this period, he consistently performed his duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner, culminating in his selection as Bluejacket of the Quarter for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2024. He achieved this distinction by demonstrating exceptional leadership, initiative, and dedication to duty. This prestigious recognition sets him apart as a true professional and personifies the enlisted community’s reputation of high standards of performance and conduct. His enthusiasm and contributions epitomize the Navy Medical Department’s motto, “Medical Power for Naval Superiority” and provide tangible evidence of the vital role that the enlisted community plays in today’s Navy (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

