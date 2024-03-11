1st Marine Corps District attends Educators Workshop at MCAS Beaufort

Educators from 1st Marine Corps District attend an Educators Workshop with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 31, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Mar. 6, 2024. The workshop is designed to inform school staff about the commitment and benefits of service, and the opportunity to see different facets of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

