1st Marine Corps District attends Educators Workshop at MCAS Beaufort

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Christopher King, aviation ordnance chief, Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 31, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, speaks with educators from 1st Marine Corps District during an Educators Workshop at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Mar. 6, 2024. The workshop is designed to inform school staff about the commitment and benefits of service, and the opportunity to see different facets of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US