    1st Marine Corps District attends Educators Workshop at MCAS Beaufort [Image 7 of 10]

    1st Marine Corps District attends Educators Workshop at MCAS Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Educators from 1st Marine Corps District attend an Educators Workshop with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 31, Marine Aircraft Group 31, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Mar. 6, 2024. The workshop is designed to inform school staff about the commitment and benefits of service, and the opportunity to see different facets of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 16:29
    Photo ID: 8281858
    VIRIN: 240306-M-QX760-1492
    Resolution: 7089x4728
    Size: 16.47 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 1st Marine Corps District attends Educators Workshop at MCAS Beaufort [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    teachers
    Educators Workshop
    MCAS Beaufort
    EWC
    1st Marine Corps District

