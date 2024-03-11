RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3

240306-N-EV253-1069 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (March 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, left, is fitted in a CMU-33 aircrew survival vest by Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Steven Sandoval prior to embarking on an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

