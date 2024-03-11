Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3 [Image 4 of 6]

    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    240306-N-EV253-1052 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (March 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, speaks with Sailors assigned to the supply department during a squadron tour led by Capt. Thomas Butts, commanding officer of the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 11:59
    Photo ID: 8281112
    VIRIN: 240306-N-EV253-1052
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3
    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3
    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3
    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3
    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3
    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MH-60S
    CNATRA
    HSC-3
    Merlins
    RADM Brophy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT