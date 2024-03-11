RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3

240306-N-EV253-1052 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (March 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, speaks with Sailors assigned to the supply department during a squadron tour led by Capt. Thomas Butts, commanding officer of the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 11:59
|Photo ID:
|8281112
|VIRIN:
|240306-N-EV253-1052
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
