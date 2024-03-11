Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3 [Image 1 of 6]

    RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sara Eshleman 

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3 (HSC 3)

    240306-N-EV253-1018 SAN DIEGO, Calif. (March 6, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Air Training, Rear Adm. Rich Brophy, delivers remarks during a discussion on the present and future state of Naval Aviation with Fleet Replacement Squadron (FRS) instructor pilots and aircrewmen assigned to the “Merlins” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3. HSC-3 is the Navy’s West Coast MH-60S FRS, responsible for training pilots and aircrewmen by providing the most capable warfighters to the Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sara Eshleman)

    This work, RADM Brophy, CNATRA, Visits HSC-3 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Sara Eshleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

