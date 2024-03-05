Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Social Work [Image 2 of 2]

    Social Work

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 26,2024) - Cathiana Philippe, a social worker at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, reviews patient discharge planning. Philippe, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, holds a Master of Social Work degree from Fordham University. “Essentially social worker/discharge planner serves as a connection between inpatient care and follow up/post-acute care. They help to make sure that the patients and their families understand the discharge process and what to do after discharge to prevent injury, re-admission, and encourage healing.” March is Social Work Month, celebrating the essential role that social workers play in community well-being. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax #SocialWorkMonth #AcrossMHS

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 08:39
    VIRIN: 240226-N-QA097-1001
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Nutrition Month
    Social Work

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    social worker

