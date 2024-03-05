JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 26,2024) - Cathiana Philippe, a social worker at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, reviews patient discharge planning. Philippe, a native of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, holds a Master of Social Work degree from Fordham University. “Essentially social worker/discharge planner serves as a connection between inpatient care and follow up/post-acute care. They help to make sure that the patients and their families understand the discharge process and what to do after discharge to prevent injury, re-admission, and encourage healing.” March is Social Work Month, celebrating the essential role that social workers play in community well-being. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax #SocialWorkMonth #AcrossMHS
