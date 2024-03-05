JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) - Dietitian, Caitlin Stice; Chief Petty Officer, Leandre Mathis; Dietitian, Sarah Gallagher; and Lt Cmdr. Rachel Smith of the Naval Hospital Jacksonville nutrition department, discuss a menu for an upcoming event. March is recognized as National Nutrition Month, a time to celebrate those who are committed to improving the health of patients and staff. During the month of March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax #eatright
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2024 08:39
|Photo ID:
|8280555
|VIRIN:
|240223-N-QA097-1003
|Resolution:
|1540x880
|Size:
|525.15 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nutrition Month [Image 2 of 2], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
