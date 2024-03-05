Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nutrition Month [Image 1 of 2]

    Nutrition Month

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, FL.- (February 23,2024) - Dietitian, Caitlin Stice; Chief Petty Officer, Leandre Mathis; Dietitian, Sarah Gallagher; and Lt Cmdr. Rachel Smith of the Naval Hospital Jacksonville nutrition department, discuss a menu for an upcoming event. March is recognized as National Nutrition Month, a time to celebrate those who are committed to improving the health of patients and staff. During the month of March, everyone is invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville). #FacesofNHJax #eatright

    IMAGE INFO

    Nutrition Month
    Social Work

