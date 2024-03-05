Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hosts 3/11 Remembrance [Image 4 of 6]

    CFAS Hosts 3/11 Remembrance

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sophia Bumps 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Command Master Chief Koyuki Tsurukubo, assigned to JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two, presents flowers at the base of the flagpole flying the Japanese flag at half-staff as Aviation Structural Mechanic Senior Chief Charles Beckerman, senior enlisted leader of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Warrant Officer Masaru Nagata, assigned to JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, look on at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo March 11, 2024. The flowers were laid at the base of the flagpole flying the Japanese flag during a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 04:40
    Photo ID: 8280460
    VIRIN: 240311-N-II719-1064
    Resolution: 5171x3447
    Size: 4.73 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    alliedforces
    EmergencyServices
    TohokuEarthquake

