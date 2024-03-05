CFAS Hosts 3/11 Remembrance

From left, Aviation Structural Mechanic Senior Chief Charles Beckerman, senior enlisted leader of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Command Master Chief Koyuki Tsurukubo, assigned to JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Warrant Officer Masaru Nagata, assigned to JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, present flowers at CFAS March 11, 2024. The flowers were laid at the base of the flagpole flying the Japanese flag at half-staff during a moment of silence honoring the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

