CFAS Hosts 3/11 Remembrance

From left, Aviation Structural Mechanic Senior Chief Charles Beckerman, senior enlisted leader of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Command Master Chief Koyuki Tsurukubo, assigned to JMSDF Escort Flotilla Two, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Warrant Officer Masaru Nagata, assigned to JGSDF Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, salute at the base of the flagpole flying the Japanese flag at half-staff during a moment of silence at CFAS March 11, 2024. Members from CFAS, JMSDF, JGSDF, and Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo fire department gathered to honor the victims of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sophia H. Bumps)

