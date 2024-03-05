5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller

JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 27, 2024) From left, Vice Admiral George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central, view an unmanned capabilities display onboard the first-in-class expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during a visit and key leader engagement at Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 27. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

