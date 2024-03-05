Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 6 of 6]

    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.27.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Victor Mancilla   

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 27, 2024) From left, Vice Admiral George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, Brig. Gen. Matthew Reid, commanding general of Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central, view an unmanned capabilities display onboard the first-in-class expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during a visit and key leader engagement at Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 27. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 03:34
    Photo ID: 8280411
    VIRIN: 240227-M-AU949-1066
    Resolution: 6859x4573
    Size: 5.82 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Victor Mancilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller
    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller
    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller
    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller
    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller
    5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    MARCENT
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    TF 51/5

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT