5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller

JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 27, 2024) Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks to crew members of the first-in-class expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) during a visit at Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 27. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

