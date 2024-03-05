5th Fleet Commander visits the USS Lewis B. Puller

JEBEL ALI, United Arab Emirates (Feb. 27, 2024) Maj. Gen. Wendul Hagler, deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Central, visits the first-in-class expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) at Jebel-Ali, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 27. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Marine Corps photo)

