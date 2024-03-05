Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24 [Image 4 of 4]

    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez 

    200th Military Police Command

    Soldiers from the 94th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, set up equipment for a detainee collection point validation on March 2, 2024, in preparation for exercise Freedom Shield 24 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2024
    Date Posted: 03.11.2024 01:27
    Photo ID: 8280357
    VIRIN: 240302-A-QA112-3063
    Resolution: 5223x3482
    Size: 9.48 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24 [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Andrea Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    340th MP BN conducts detention operations training with ROK Army Military Police
    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24
    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24
    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    humvee
    South Korea
    Readiness
    Military Police
    200th MP
    Freedom Shield
    freedom shield 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT