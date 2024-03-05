Soldiers from the 94th Military Police Battalion, 290th Military Police Brigade, set up equipment for a detainee collection point validation on March 2, 2024, in preparation for exercise Freedom Shield 24 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 01:27 Photo ID: 8280357 VIRIN: 240302-A-QA112-3063 Resolution: 5223x3482 Size: 9.48 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24 [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Andrea Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.