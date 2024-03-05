Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez 

    200th Military Police Command

    Brig. Gen. Matt Metzel (center), deputy commanding general (Operations), 200th Military Police Command, receives a briefing from the detention operations cell on March 7, 2024, during Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez)

    military police
    freedom shield
    MDMP
    freedom shield 24

