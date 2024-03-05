Brig. Gen. Matt Metzel (center), deputy commanding general (Operations), 200th Military Police Command, receives a briefing from the detention operations cell on March 7, 2024, during Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.11.2024 01:27 Photo ID: 8280356 VIRIN: 240306-A-QA112-9346 Resolution: 5629x3753 Size: 14.29 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 26, KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24 [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Andrea Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.