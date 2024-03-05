200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24

Brig. Gen. Matt Metzel (center), deputy commanding general (Operations), 200th Military Police Command, receives a briefing from the detention operations cell on March 7, 2024, during Freedom Shield at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez)
