200th MP Command Soldiers Arrive in South Korea for Freedom Shield 24

Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 290th Military Police Brigade, conduct validation evaluations on their subordinate unit's detainee collection point on March 4, 2024, for exercise Freedom Shield 24 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Freedom Shield 24 is a holistic military training program, that integrates ground, air, and naval elements, enhancing readiness through realistic combat simulations, interoperability, and live exercises refining troops' combat skills. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez)

