Ship to shore exercise providers Transporters opportunity to enhance MOS proficiency

Lt. Austin Barnes, platoon leader, and Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Eda, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, prepare to brief their Soldiers during a Joint Logistics Over The Shore cross training exercise with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at Fort Story, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2022.

