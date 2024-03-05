Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cross training enhances military occupational specialty proficiency during JLOTS rehearsal exercise [Image 1 of 4]

    Cross training enhances military occupational specialty proficiency during JLOTS rehearsal exercise

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2022

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Drivers assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade drove across a floating pier constructed by the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) during an annual Joint Logistics Over the Shore rehearsal exercise at Fort Story, Va. Aug. 4, 2022.

    The exercise offered the 597th Transportation Brigade Soldiers a rare opportunity to drive across open water on a temporary, floating pier, over the Atlantic Ocean.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 12:32
    Photo ID: 8279699
    VIRIN: 220805-A-QT896-9182
    Resolution: 1090x779
    Size: 148.03 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    pier
    Jlots
    floating
    temporary port

