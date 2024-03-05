Cross training enhances military occupational specialty proficiency during JLOTS rehearsal exercise

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va.— Drivers assigned to the 597th Transportation Brigade drove across a floating pier constructed by the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) during an annual Joint Logistics Over the Shore rehearsal exercise at Fort Story, Va. Aug. 4, 2022.



The exercise offered the 597th Transportation Brigade Soldiers a rare opportunity to drive across open water on a temporary, floating pier, over the Atlantic Ocean.

Date Taken: 08.05.2022
Location: US