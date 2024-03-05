Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Eda, a platoon sergeant assigned to the 688th Rapid Port Opening Element, 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, distributes life jackets to drivers preparing to drive over a causeway for the first time during a Joint Logistics Over The Shore cross training exercise with the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at Fort Story, Virginia, Aug. 5, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 12:32
|Photo ID:
|8279700
|VIRIN:
|220805-A-QT896-8286
|Resolution:
|2048x1463
|Size:
|355.62 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Motor Transport Operators get rare chance to drive over open water during JLOTS cross training exercise [Image 4 of 4], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
