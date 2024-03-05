The 290th Military Police Brigade recognizes several foreign national servicemembers at their gala in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on January 20, 2024. In attendance were members from Belgium, Canada, the Netherlands, and Germany. The gala also featured a dinner, a guest speaker, and an award ceremony. Leaders focused on fostering esprit de corps in the unit, as well as recognizing and honoring exemplary Soldiers and their families.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2024 11:14
|Photo ID:
|8279622
|VIRIN:
|240120-A-RJ908-1484
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.57 MB
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Military Police Host Gala [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Johnathan Jessop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
