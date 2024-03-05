Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Police Host Gala [Image 2 of 3]

    Military Police Host Gala

    NASHVILLE, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Johnathan Jessop 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joe Cowan of the 290th Military Police Brigade speaks during their gala in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on January 20, 2024. Attendees included six battalions and 26 units, totaling over 200 Soldiers, family members, and guests. The gala also featured a dinner, a guest speaker, and an award ceremony. Leaders focused on fostering esprit de corps in the unit, as well as recognizing and honoring exemplary Soldiers and their families.

    TAGS

    tennessee
    gala
    soldiers
    us army
    battle assembly
    290th military police brigade

