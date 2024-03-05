Military Police Host Gala

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joe Cowan of the 290th Military Police Brigade speaks during their gala in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on January 20, 2024. Attendees included six battalions and 26 units, totaling over 200 Soldiers, family members, and guests. The gala also featured a dinner, a guest speaker, and an award ceremony. Leaders focused on fostering esprit de corps in the unit, as well as recognizing and honoring exemplary Soldiers and their families.

