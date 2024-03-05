Military Police Host Gala

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. T. Brent "Chip" Chaddick poses with U.S. Army Col. Jonathan Bennett and Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Culberson from the 290th Military Police Brigade during their gala in Mount Juliet, Tennessee on January 20, 2024. Chaddack was the night's guest speaker, who discussed the importance of maintaining personal accountability for the benefit of a larger group. The gala also featured a dinner, a guest speaker, and an award ceremony. Leaders focused on fostering esprit de corps in the unit, as well as recognizing and honoring exemplary Soldiers and their families.

