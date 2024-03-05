Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hou promoted to Major General [Image 10 of 14]

    Hou promoted to Major General

    LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Capt. Michael G. Bent, aide-de-camp to the adjutant general of New Jersey, Maj. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., speaks to guests before Hou's promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8279583
    VIRIN: 240203-Z-NI803-1001
    Resolution: 5544x3696
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hou promoted to Major General [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Matthew Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General
    Hou promoted to Major General

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    New Jersey
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT