U.S. Army Capt. Michael G. Bent, aide-de-camp to the adjutant general of New Jersey, Maj. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., speaks to guests before Hou's promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Feb. 3, 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 09:38 Photo ID: 8279583 VIRIN: 240203-Z-NI803-1001 Resolution: 5544x3696 Size: 5.91 MB Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hou promoted to Major General [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Matthew Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.