U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, walks in front of guests during her promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Feb. 3, 2024. Hou, the 33rd Adjutant General of New Jersey, commands more than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 09:38 Photo ID: 8279577 VIRIN: 240203-Z-NI803-1014 Resolution: 5477x3651 Size: 7.85 MB Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hou promoted to Major General [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Matthew Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.