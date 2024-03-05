New Jersey Gov. Philip D. Murphy and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lisa J. Hou, D.O., The Adjutant General of New Jersey, bow their heads in prayer at the invocation during Hou's promotion ceremony at the National Guard Armory in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, Feb. 3, 2024. Hou, the 33rd Adjutant General of New Jersey, commands more than 8,400 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.10.2024 09:38 Photo ID: 8279576 VIRIN: 240203-Z-NI803-1013 Resolution: 5737x3825 Size: 5.67 MB Location: LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hou promoted to Major General [Image 14 of 14], by SMSgt Matthew Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.