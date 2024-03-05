U.S. Navy Chief Joseph Moore, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, plays the trombone during the Finnmarksløpet 2024 opening event in Alta, Norway, Mar. 9, 2024. Military band members from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the U.S. have gathered amidst Nordic Response 24 to symbolize the growth and camaraderie of the nations. This ensemble will play in various locations around Europe during the military exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8279200 VIRIN: 240309-M-GG264-1002 Resolution: 5893x3928 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ALTA, NO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Nordic Band Preforms For Finnmarksløpet 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.