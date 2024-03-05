Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    International Nordic Band Preforms For Finnmarksløpet 2024 [Image 2 of 14]

    International Nordic Band Preforms For Finnmarksløpet 2024

    ALTA, NORWAY

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Chief Joseph Moore, U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa Band, plays the trombone during the Finnmarksløpet 2024 opening event in Alta, Norway, Mar. 9, 2024. Military band members from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the U.S. have gathered amidst Nordic Response 24 to symbolize the growth and camaraderie of the nations. This ensemble will play in various locations around Europe during the military exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8279200
    VIRIN: 240309-M-GG264-1002
    Resolution: 5893x3928
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: ALTA, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, International Nordic Band Preforms For Finnmarksløpet 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Norway
    NR24
    NordicResponse24

