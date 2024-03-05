Sled dogs prepare to start the Finnmarksløpet 2024 in Alta, Norway, Mar. 9, 2024. Finnmarksløpet – the longest dog-sled race in Europe and challenges mushers to explore the limits of their capabilities. The dogs and mushers must be top-trained, and ready to travel up to 1200 Kilometers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2024 17:09
|Photo ID:
|8279204
|VIRIN:
|240309-M-GG264-1006
|Resolution:
|5883x3922
|Size:
|919.01 KB
|Location:
|ALTA, NO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Nordic Band Preforms For Finnmarksløpet 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
