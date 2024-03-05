Sled dogs prepare to start the Finnmarksløpet 2024 in Alta, Norway, Mar. 9, 2024. Finnmarksløpet – the longest dog-sled race in Europe and challenges mushers to explore the limits of their capabilities. The dogs and mushers must be top-trained, and ready to travel up to 1200 Kilometers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Garrett Gillespie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 17:09 Photo ID: 8279204 VIRIN: 240309-M-GG264-1006 Resolution: 5883x3922 Size: 919.01 KB Location: ALTA, NO Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, International Nordic Band Preforms For Finnmarksløpet 2024 [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.