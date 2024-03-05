International Nordic Band Night Performance

U.S. Marine Corps Warrant Officer Nathan Doggett, U.S. Marine Corps band member, conducts members of the international Nordic band element during the preparation phase of Exercise Nordic Response 24 in Alta, Norway, Mar. 9, 2024. Military band members from Norway, Sweden, Finland, and the U.S. have gathered amidst Nordic Response 24 to symbolize the growth and camaraderie of the nations. This ensemble will play in various locations around Europe during the military exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

