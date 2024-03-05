Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large-scale, multinational exercise Allied Spirit 24 kicks off in Germany [Image 4 of 4]

    Large-scale, multinational exercise Allied Spirit 24 kicks off in Germany

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Ayden Norcross 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Lithuanian Land Forces Pvt. Mantas Zubrickas of the Birutes Uhlan Battalion prepares for movement to a training site for Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 9, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 14:41
    This work, Large-scale, multinational exercise Allied Spirit 24 kicks off in Germany [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Ayden Norcross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

