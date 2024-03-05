Large-scale, multinational exercise Allied Spirit 24 kicks off in Germany

Photo By Pfc. Ayden Norcross | Two Lithuanian soldiers walk with their equipment towards a staging area to get...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Ayden Norcross | Two Lithuanian soldiers walk with their equipment towards a staging area to get prepared to move to a training site for Allied Spirit 24 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels, Germany, March 9, 2024. Allied Spirit 24 is a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany that develops and enhances NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Cdt. Ayden Norcross) see less | View Image Page

HOHENFELS, Germany– Allied Spirit 24, a U.S. Army exercise for its NATO Allies and partners, kicked off at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center near Hohenfels, Germany February 26, 2024, with participants heading out to train together in the simulated combat environment March 9, 2024.



The exercise aims to build and develop NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.



“The strategic relationship between the U.S. and NATO forged throughout the past seven decades is built upon a foundation of shared values, experiences and vision,” said Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) Commanding General. “Now, more than ever, this shared resolve is absolutely critical; Allied Spirit is a strong symbol of that ongoing relationship.”



Unlike other large-scale, multinational exercises, Allied Spirit, although U.S.-led, puts the focus on an Allied unit as the main training audience. Allied Spirit is a recurring exercise designed to prepare a multinational brigade in support of NATO deterrence missions. For Allied Spirit 24, the German Army’s 41st Panzergrenadier Brigade serves as the primary training audience.



“Here at the JRMC, we have the possibility to train on all facets of a highly intensive combat scenario,” said Captain Paul Hapke, a Public Affairs Officer with the German Army’s 41st Infantry (Panzergranadier) Brigade. “While Allied Spirit has multinational cooperations at all levels, from the platoon soldier to the brigade commander, this exercise and training is important to and for all of us.”



Approximately 6,500 participants from NATO Allied and partner nations are participating in the exercise. Exercise participants are from countries including Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S.



Units from the U.S. Army include elements from the active-duty Army, Army National Guard, and the Army Reserve. In addition to the Army, the United States also has representation from the U.S. Department of State, including the U.S. Agency for International Development.



The month-long exercise focuses on these allies training together as a multinational brigade to defend NATO.



“Especially in Europe, we have to create a strong military partnership between different countries, and the German Army (Bundeswehr) wants to play its part in this important process,” said Hapke.



The training provided throughout the duration of Allied Spirit 24 is designed for all nations involved to show readiness and preparations in defense for NATO and its key partners.



“We want to become even better in all phases of national and alliance defenses. For example, Germany is looking to further improve all its processes relating to the deployment of thousands of soldiers and vehicles within Germany as needed for defense.”



The month-long exercise consists of five phases – the mission planning and the military decision-making process, shaping operations, defense, counterattack, and lastly, the After-Action Review and redeployment to home stations.



“The main objective of Allied Spirit is that we train with our German partners as a brigade combat team focusing on interoperability with Germany and our NATO Allies,” said CW5 Nate Stewart, Senior Warrant Officer Advisor, Falcon Team, JMRC. “We’re focusing on the combined arms fight and working through multiple operational requirements, including communications, logistics, aviation, and air defense. To be able to successfully accomplish this with our German partners is definitely the most important thing we can do during this exercise.”