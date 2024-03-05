Members of the German Army man a control check point during exercise Allied Spirit 24, Hoenfels, Germany May 9, 2024.
The exercise aims to build and develop NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.
This work, Large-scale, multinational exercise Allied Spirit 24 kicks off in Germany, by SSG Mickey Miller, identified by DVIDS
