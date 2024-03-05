Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Large-scale, multinational exercise Allied Spirit 24 kicks off in Germany [Image 3 of 4]

    Large-scale, multinational exercise Allied Spirit 24 kicks off in Germany

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mickey Miller 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the German Army man a control check point during exercise Allied Spirit 24, Hoenfels, Germany May 9, 2024.
    The exercise aims to build and develop NATO and key partners interoperability and readiness across specified warfighting functions.

    Date Taken: 03.09.2024
    Date Posted: 03.09.2024 14:43
    Photo ID: 8279165
    VIRIN: 240309-Z-HY815-1002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    StrongerTogether
    AlliedSpirit

