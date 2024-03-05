Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Public Affairs [Image 5 of 6]

    Public Affairs

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Doug Roles, a public affairs specialist with the 28th Infantry Division, takes a photo during a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 9, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

