    TAG at 28ID CoC/CoR [Image 3 of 6]

    TAG at 28ID CoC/CoR

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2024

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, center, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, presides over a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 9, 2024. The 28th Infantry Division welcomed a new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, left, and senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Porter, while honoring the outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, and outgoing senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

