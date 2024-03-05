TAG at 28ID CoC/CoR

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania, presides over a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, March 9, 2024. The 28th Infantry Division welcomed a new commanding general, Maj. Gen. Michael Wegscheider, and senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Porter, while honoring the outgoing commanding general, Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack, and outgoing senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Randall Pritts. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

