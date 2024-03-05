Members of the Armed Forces took pride showcasing their talents under pressure this week, during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise, March 2-7. The awards ceremony took place March 8 at the Beaty Theater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8279026 VIRIN: 240308-A-PH682-1030 Resolution: 5635x3757 Size: 10.08 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.