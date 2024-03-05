Members of the Armed Forces took pride showcasing their talents under pressure this week, during the Joint Culinary Training Exercise, March 2-7. The awards ceremony took place March 8 at the Beaty Theater.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.09.2024 08:57 Photo ID: 8279027 VIRIN: 240308-A-PH682-1040 Resolution: 5265x3510 Size: 9.14 MB Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army wins JCTE Installation of the Year [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.